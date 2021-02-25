Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

SLDB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $556.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

