Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SLDB opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $556.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.