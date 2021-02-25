SOTA Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

