Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report sales of $163.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.40 million. Standex International reported sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $638.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

SXI stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. 49,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,670 shares of company stock valued at $687,997 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,483,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 5.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

