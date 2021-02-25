State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $117.11 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

