State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

