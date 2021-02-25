State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.54 Million Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.28% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPRE opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.57).

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

