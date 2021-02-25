State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 48.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after buying an additional 296,505 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 747,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

EYE stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

