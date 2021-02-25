State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of CAR opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 142,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,706 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

