State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,713 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

