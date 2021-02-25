State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

