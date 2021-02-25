State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $20.26 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $365.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

