State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.05 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,050 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

