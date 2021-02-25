State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,100 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

