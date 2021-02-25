Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 7.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)’s stock price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 207,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 95,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $259.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,640,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

