Steven R. Downing Sells 6,300 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

