Streamr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.36 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and $5.36 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.00737101 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060532 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

