Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

