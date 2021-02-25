Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $51.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

