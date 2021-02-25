Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 441.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

