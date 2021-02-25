Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of MNR opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNR. B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.