Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,484 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

