Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 24.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares shot up 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $5.32. 70,085,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,520% from the average session volume of 4,326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.