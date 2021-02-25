Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Up 24.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares shot up 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $5.32. 70,085,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,520% from the average session volume of 4,326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

