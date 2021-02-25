Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 131,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.