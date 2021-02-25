Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

