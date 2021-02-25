Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC) Trading Down 6.3%

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.65. 4,485,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 1,213,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOAC. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

