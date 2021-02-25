Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 274,125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $87.40 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.