Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in frontdoor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.