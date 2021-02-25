Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Neogen worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $5,483,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 38.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

