Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

