Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

