Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,673,545 shares of company stock worth $610,167,026 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

