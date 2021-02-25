Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 57.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 56.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

