Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Up 90.2%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 90.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 193,150,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,018% from the average daily volume of 6,193,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

