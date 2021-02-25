T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 7,504,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,870,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

The stock has a market cap of $366.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

