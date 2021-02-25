T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 7,504,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,870,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
The stock has a market cap of $366.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
