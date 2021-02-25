TD Securities Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.50 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

