Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.25

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and traded as low as $38.84. Terumo shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 17,040 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

