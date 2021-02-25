Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

