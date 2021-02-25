Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,030 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,850,177. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

