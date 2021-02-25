Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

James River Group stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.