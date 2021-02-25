The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.84. 200,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 174,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.71 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Andersons by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Andersons by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

