The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 804,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 2,681,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,892,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,401,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 669,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.