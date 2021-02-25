The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$73.93.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$76.32 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

