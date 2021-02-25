The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Hackett Group worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

HCKT opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $492.58 million, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.