The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $179.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

