The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $29.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,958,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $76,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

