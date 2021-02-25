The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.