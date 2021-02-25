Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

TOL stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

