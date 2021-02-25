Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 701.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

BABA opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45. The company has a market cap of $677.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

