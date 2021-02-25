Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Trafalgar Property Group shares last traded at GBX 1.66 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,196,005 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

Get Trafalgar Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Paul A. Treadaway bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.