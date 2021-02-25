Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $99.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trex by 100.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

